TCF Inventory Finance Group and UMMA announce financing program

TCF Inventory Finance and UMMA team up to offer financing options

TCF’s Inventory Finance group and United Marine Manufacturer's Association (UMMA), announced a floorplan financing program designed to provide UMMA’s member-organizations financing that meets each

member organization’s unique needs.



“UMMA is extremely pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with TCF Inventory Finance in providing aggressive and competitive floor planning solutions for our member boat builders. Financing is an incredibly important resource for builders and their dealers, and the

goal of securing a program that helps ensure their competitiveness has long been a mission that UMMA has pursued. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship,” said Kent Wooldridge, president, UMMA.

The program was designed following extensive conversations and working sessions among TCF, UMMA representatives and UMMA’s members. The multiyear program provides UMMA members competitive pricing, incentives and rebate options for the floorplan financing needs of

their dealers.

“TCF is incredibly proud of this program. We believe the time and thought we dedicated to its design is an indication of our continued support, commitment and investment in the marine industry. We are looking forward to continuing to collaborate with UMMA and with marine

manufacturers and dealers to support their business growth and production,” said Victor Rivera, chief sales officer, TCF Inventory Finance.

The TCF Inventory Finance team provides floor plan financing solutions developed for independent manufacturers and dealers that sell equipment to consumer and commercial customers located in the U.S., Canada and internationally.