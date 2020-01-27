Boardworks Solr stand-up paddle board

Bringing in a new generation of customer and getting them interested in being on the water calls for carrying products to get them in the door. We at Boating Industry often refer to them as boat toys. These can be anything from kayaks to stand-up paddle boards (SUP), floating mats to towable tubes and everything in between.

During our last round of warm-weather months, Boating Industry had the opportunity to check out the Solr SUP from Boardworks.

First and foremost, one of the best things about the Solr is the fact that it is sold as a board and paddle package, so customers are ready to hit the water as soon as they purchase.

Boardworks labels the Solr as an “all-around” board, which felt perfect for us having no prior SUP experience.

The board comes in at just over ten and half feet in in length (10’6”) and has a width of 36-inches, making the board feel relatively stable for a newbie, while offering room for both movement and gear.

Despite the board’s size, it roughly weighs a mere 26 pounds, which made the board easy to carry, — especially with the center hand grip — lift on top of the car for transport, or tie down on a boat.

The heat-embossed deck pad offered great traction no matter the amount of water on it, keeping us feeling comfortable on the board at all times, again making this a great board for all SUP skill levels, but especially beginners.

The custom two-piece carbon fiber paddle felt extremely light and comfortable for use. The easily adjustable height made the paddle work for users of all sizes. And again, the fact that the paddle comes packaged with the board is an all-around win.

If you’re looking to get some younger eyes and buyers through your doors at the dealership, boat toys, specifically the Boardworks Solr SUP, would be a great place to start.

It certainly hooked us here at Boating Industry on stand-up paddle boarding.