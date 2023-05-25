Presentation deadline approaches for AMI Conference

Association of Marina Industries

AMI has called for breakout and workshop topics relevant to the business of marinas and boatyards, from operations to management, for its all-industry audience of Certified Marina Managers (CMMs) and Certified Marina Operators (CMOs), as well as marina designers, engineers, sales professionals, and staff. Topics will target entry-level staff to senior and executive management.

The deadline for submitting proposals for consideration is June 1, 2023. The AMI Conference & Expo is scheduled for January 30 – February 1, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

This year the conference will provide dedicated tracks on Leadership Skills; Human Resources Management and Professional Development; Design & Engineering; and Marina & Boatyard Operations. The AMI Conference & Expo is open to all industry professionals.