Warbird to consolidate manufacturing, expand Miami service

The StaffNovember 21, 2025
Invincible catamaran
Photo courtesy of Invincible

Warbird Marine Holdings has announced that its Miami facility will be repositioned as a dedicated service and sales center for its Invincible and Yellowfin brands. The transition will involve the relocation of manufacturing operations to the company’s Boat Completion Center in Sarasota, Florida.

Over the next 12 months, the Miami location will expand its service center capabilities to include trade-in accommodations, engine service, complete repower service, custom upholstery and design modifications, advanced engineering services and performance modifications, and full warranty and maintenance programs.

Manufacturing and rigging operations will be consolidated at the Warbird Boat Completion Center in Sarasota, where both brands will benefit from unified engineering resources, research and development facilities and quality control systems. The Boat Completion Center will serve as the primary hub for manufacturing innovation and product development for both Invincible and Yellowfin brands.

“This evolution represents our commitment to innovation that advances offshore performance, not just in how we build boats, but in how we support our customers with what they need,” said Thomas Wieners, CEO of Warbird Marine Holdings.

Enhanced service capabilities at the Miami location will begin phased implementation in January 2026. The facility currently operates a sales showroom and is expected to achieve full service operational capacity by spring 2026. The center will provide service for both Invincible and Yellowfin owners, offering maintenance and customization services for factory direct customers.

