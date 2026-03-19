Newport International Boat Show Reports $22.5M in Economic Impact for RI

The Newport International Boat Show announced the results of its Economic Impact study on the 2025 event, taking place September 11-14, 2025, at the Newport Yachting Center in Downtown Newport, Rhode Island. Over the course of the four-day show, visitors contributed more than $22.5 million in economic impact to the state.

Serving as the kickoff to boat show season, the 2025 Newport International Boat Show welcomed 30,000 attendees from across the country and world, with 70% of visitors travelling from outside the state of Rhode Island, according to the organization. Additionally, the show created 113 full-time equivalent jobs for workers in the area.

The show featured more than $275 million worth of boats on display, according to the organization, with $78 million worth of boats being sold as a result of the show. In addition to sales, the show reported significant tax benefit to the state of Rhode Island, with a total of $2.9 million in tax income created.

“We are incredibly proud of the success of the 2025 Newport International Boat Show,” said Andrew Doole, President of the U.S. Boat Shows with Informa, in a news release. “With a weekend of perfect weather, we had the privilege of welcoming visitors from around the globe to Newport, contributing to the vibrancy and economic vitality of this remarkable community. We extend our deepest gratitude to our exhibitors, attendees, sponsors, and the local community for their invaluable support in making last year’s show such a resounding success. We are eagerly anticipating another exceptional and prosperous event this year!”

The 55th Newport International Boat Show is scheduled for September 17-20, 2026.