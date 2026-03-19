Final Week to Nominate for Outstanding Technician Awards

Krystina SkiboMarch 19, 2026
Outstanding Technician Awards logo
Outstanding Technician Awards logo

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) is encouraging final submissions as nominations for the 2026 Outstanding Technician Awards close on March 23.

Presented annually during International Marine Service Technician Week, the Outstanding Technician Awards recognize marine service professionals who demonstrate excellence in customer service, technical training and industry involvement, according to the organization.

“Marine technicians play a critical role in keeping boaters safe on the water,” said Jaclyn Vincenti, ABYC marketing coordinator, in a news release. “This is an opportunity to recognize the individuals who go above and beyond, and we encourage employers, coworkers and customers to submit nominations before the deadline.”

Nominations are open to technicians working in all areas of the recreational marine industry, including boatyards, dealerships, independent repair shops, mobile service operations and boat builders. ABYC encourages nominations for both experienced technicians and those new to the field through the New Achiever category, which highlights rising talent in the industry.

Winners will be announced during International Marine Service Technician Week, April 20–24, 2026, and will receive industry recognition along with a $100 Visa gift card and a technician prize pack.

Krystina SkiboMarch 19, 2026

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