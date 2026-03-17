MCG Yachts Makes its Debut

Yacht sales, brokerage and advisory company MCG Yachts just made its grand debut.

“Great companies are not strategies on paper. They’re the result of great people building something meaningful together,” said Diego Conti, Managing Partner of MCG Yachts, in a news release. “We’ve lived what it takes to grow. Now we’re building something of our own,” said Diego Conti, Managing Partner of MCG Yachts. “MCG exists to raise the standard for how this industry serves clients and how it treats the people doing the work.”

The founding partners of MCG Yachts include:

Diego Conti

Yann Salez

Tatiana Serrato

Lucas Hackathorne

Kevin Schultz

MCG Yachts’ leadership previously helped drive the transformation of Nautical Ventures from an approximately $10 million business to more than $100 million, according to the company, while expanding the team from roughly 15 people to more than 200. During that tenure, Nautical Ventures was repeatedly recognized by major manufacturers and brands, earning Top Dealer honors for Axopar, Beneteau, Highfield and De Antonio, among others.

MCG Yachts is actively recruiting high-performing brokers and team members across key markets. The company says that it will offer commission splits alongside a structured support platform designed to help brokers build durable, high-performing businesses.

“Our industry runs on trust,” said Yann Salez, Founding Partner of MCG Yachts, in the release. “Clients rely on brokers to guide decisions involving significant investments and deeply personal experiences. When you attract the best professionals, support them properly, and compensate them fairly, the entire ecosystem benefits: the broker, the client, and the company.”

“We want brokers who genuinely care about the people they represent,” Salez continued. “When you build a company where the best people want to work, the result is better service, stronger relationships, and a business that grows the right way.”

MCG Yachts is now accepting client inquiries and broker applications at yachtingmcg.com. They will also be at the Palm Beach International Boat Show, Dock A 217 and Dock A 218, showcasing two boats.