GranOcean Expands International Relationship with Catamaran Guru

Krystina SkiboMarch 17, 2026
granocean

Boat builder GranOcean is expanding its international relationship with Catamaran Guru, who will serve as the brand’s exclusive global sales and distribution representative. This collaboration strengthens GranOcean’s presence in North America.

As part of this new growth strategy, GranOcean will also present its W-72 power catamaran to the American public for the first time at the upcoming Palm Beach International Boat Show (PBIBS), according to the company.

“Palm Beach gives U.S. buyers the opportunity to experience firsthand what sets the W-72 apart,” said Eric So, co-founder of GranOcean, in a news release. “Owners are increasingly looking for greater interior volume, fuel efficiency and the ability to personalize their yacht without moving into a much larger size category. The W-72 delivers that balance of space, stability and customization in a way that reflects how people actually cruise.” 

“The American market is ready for a power catamaran that truly prioritizes owner lifestyle,” added Jeremy Tutt, Power Division Director at Catamaran Gurus. “The W-72 offers extraordinary volume, thoughtful engineering and genuine long-range cruising capability. We’re excited to introduce GranOcean to buyers who want something distinct from traditional monohull motoryachts.”

Krystina SkiboMarch 17, 2026

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