Mercury Marine Expands Operations with Plant 7 Ribbon Cutting 

Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation, just celebrated the expansion of its Plant 7 manufacturing facility in St. Cloud, Florida, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The expansion adds 25,000 square feet of new manufacturing space, enabling the installation of four additional Surface Mount Technology (SMT) lines and will create nearly 30 jobs over the next several years in Central Florida to support this growth.

This investment strengthens Mercury’s vertical integration capabilities, according to the company, specifically in the production of control modules and other critical electronic systems that support current and future product innovations.

“This expansion reflects Mercury Marine’s continued leadership in innovation and our commitment to advancing marine technology. Our long-term investment in vertically integrated capabilities strengthens quality, accelerates innovation, and ensures we deliver the next generation of integrated propulsion systems our customers expect,” said Jim Purcell, Mercury Marine Plant 7 General Manager, in a news release.

The expanded facility will play an essential role in several upcoming product initiatives, according to the company, supporting Mercury’s long-term product plan.

“Our team is incredibly proud of what this expansion means for Mercury Marine, our customers, and the St. Cloud community. The added capacity and advanced technology positions us to support some of the most sophisticated electronics in marine propulsion today,” said Ernie Anderson, Vice President of Global Operations, in the release.