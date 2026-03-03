Godfrey Pontoon Boats Partners with K9s For Warriors Program

Godfrey Pontoon Boats recently partnered with K9s For Warriors, committing to donate a portion of model year 2026 Godfrey Monaco model sales to support the organization’s mission.

Every day in the United States, approximately 20 Veterans take their own lives and more than 1,000 dogs are euthanized, according to the organization. K9s For Warriors works to reduce both by pairing highly-trained Service Dogs — many of them rescues — with military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma, at no financial cost to the Veteran.



Each month, about a dozen Veterans participate in K9s For Warriors’ three-week residential training program, according to the organization, where they receive a fully trained service dog, housing, meals, equipment, on-campus veterinary care and the peer support essential to long-term success. Since the dogs are trained before being paired, the on-site training period focuses on building the bond and confidence needed for the Veteran’s recovery.



“We’re proud to partner with and help support K9s For Warriors in 2026,” said Lori Szczypiorski, Godfrey Director of Product Management and Marketing, in a news release. “We owe our freedom to enjoy time on the water to the millions of veterans across the U.S. and the work this group does for veterans’ well-being is absolutely inspiring. We’re looking forward to playing a role in its mission.”



As of 2026, K9s For Warriors has paired over 1,200 Warriors and rescued more than 2,500 dogs from shelters.