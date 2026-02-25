Archipelago Yachts Opens Isle of Wight Shipyard

Archipelago Yachts just opened a new dedicated shipyard facility in Newport on the Isle of Wight. The new facility provides Archipelago Yachts with its first wholly controlled production line, enabling the company to bring key capabilities in-house.

The Newport shipyard has been established as both a production base and an innovation hub for the brand, according to the company. The Isle of Wight was selected for its deep heritage in aluminum and commercial vessel construction, as well as its strong marine skills base. Newport, the island’s capital, offers excellent transport links and river frontage for efficient vessel launch operations.

The new yard is configured to support up to four vessels under construction simultaneously, according to the company, significantly increasing Archipelago’s throughput. The facility is expected to enable production of up to six boats per year once fully optimized, helping to reduce delivery times.

The company is currently investing in enhanced manufacturing techniques, including laser welding, to improve precision, efficiency and structural performance.

An Eco-Friendly Focus

A central focus of the new facility is Archipelago’s ongoing work in low- and zero-carbon marine technology, according to the company. The yard will act as the primary development base for the company’s methanol range-extender project, an important step forward in hybrid and electric vessel capability.

The investment also aligns with the ambitions of Maritime UK Solent to strengthen the South Coast’s marine innovation cluster, according to the company. They are currently exploring future apprenticeship opportunities as part of its long-term workforce development plans.

Stephen Weatherley, CEO of Archipelago Yachts, said in a news release, “Establishing our own shipyard gives us the space and capability to accelerate Archipelago’s ambitions, particularly around zero-carbon propulsion and advanced vessel design. Just as importantly, it allows us to invest in skills, support the local marine economy and build a foundation for the next generation of the business.”

The new facility is already active, with the Archipelago 47 and Archipelago 40 currently in build and both scheduled for launch toward the end of summer 2026, according to the company. A further three to four vessels are expected to enter production in the coming months.