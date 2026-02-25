ABYC Announces Broadbent as SkillsUSA National Technical Chair

Krystina SkiboFebruary 25, 2026
abyc
Dave Broadbent, ABYC senior director of business development.

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) just Dave Broadbent, ABYC senior director of business development, to SkillsUSA National Technical Chair for Marine Service Technology.

SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization that serves students preparing for careers in skilled trades and technical fields through hands-on training, leadership development and national competitions.

“Having the marine industry represented at the national level helps students see marine service as a rewarding career path and ensures what they learn aligns with the skills employers need,” said Broadbent in a news release. “If you haven’t looked into SkillsUSA, I encourage you to connect with your local chapter and see how you can get involved.”

Broadbent will provide technical leadership for the Marine Service Technology competition at the SkillsUSA Championships, the organization’s annual national competition that brings together top students from across the United States to demonstrate their skills. As National Technical Chair, Broadbent will support the development and review of contest criteria, according to the organization, and collaborate with educators, judges and industry partners to ensure a fair, current and high-quality competition.

“The work that SkillsUSA does to ready the next generation of our country’s workforce is critical to the success of the marine industry, and I have full confidence that David will grow the competition and industry support needed to attract new talent to our industry,” said Gregg Snyder, Yamaha’s senior technical specialist, in the release. Snyder served as the Marine Service Technology competition chair for the last eight years.

Krystina SkiboFebruary 25, 2026

Related Articles

Boating Industry Elevate Summit logo

Boating Industry Elevate Summit 2026 Recap

February 26, 2026
off the hook yachts

Off The Hook Yachts Acquires APEX

February 25, 2026
AMAALA Yacht Club

AMAALA Yacht Club Enters Into Partnership with We Are Foiling

February 25, 2026
archipelago yachts

Archipelago Yachts Opens Isle of Wight Shipyard

February 25, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.