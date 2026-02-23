Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit Names Mitch Feathers Operations Manager

Mitch Feathers, Operations Manager at Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced the appointment of Mitch Feathers to Operations Manager. In his new role, Feathers leads the Outboard Operations and Outboard Demand Planning teams, with a focus on sales order management, customer service, demand forecasting and production planning.

“Mitch has consistently demonstrated strong operational leadership and a deep understanding of our business,” said Corey Turnbow, Supply Chain Director, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, in a news release. “His experience and commitment to collaboration make him well suited to lead these teams as we strengthen our supply chain and support our customers.”

Feathers has been a member of the Yamaha team for five years. Most recently, he served as Operations Supervisor supporting outboard operations and demand planning initiatives while working closely with cross-functional teams to improve order management and production alignment, according to the company.

Feathers reports directly to Corey Turnbow, Supply Chain Director, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.

