Marine Marketers of America Announce 2025 Neptune Awards Winners

Marine Marketers of America (MMA) just announced this year’s winners of its 2025 Neptune Awards. The awards were announced during this year’s Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show at The Neptune Awards Ceremony that took place February 12 at the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens.

The Neptune Awards not only shine a spotlight on the very best in marine marketing but also provide a unique opportunity for 200+ industry leaders, decision-makers and marketing trailblazers to come together in a glamorous setting.

A committee of 80+ marketing professionals from across the industry judged entries in 24 different categories covering a full range of marketing content and collateral. Each of the initiatives were created and executed between the timeframe of January – December 2025. In addition, the top entry among all Neptune categories was selected to receive the coveted King Neptune Award. This honor goes to Brunswick Corporation for its Marketing Collaboration “Building Brand Equity & Ecosystem Growth.”

This year’s winners:

Industry Rising Star: Sarah Warzecha from Brunswick Corporation

Marketing Team of the Year: Nautical Network

Best Use of AI: Sea Tow for “Predictive AI for Member Growth”

Boat Show Marketing: Pathfinder for “Pathfinder Boats @ FLIBS”

Dealership Experiential Marketing Award: Aiata Boats for “North American Brand Launch”

Email Marketing: Yamaha Motors for “Abandon Browse Campaign”

Grassroots Event Marketing: Freedom Boat Club for “Elite Membership Launch”

Integrated Marketing Campaign: Yamaha for “CrossWave Integrated Marketing Campaign”

Lead Generation Campaign: Bayliner for “Boating 101 Guide”

Marketing Collaboration: Brunswick Corporation for “Building Brand Equity & Ecosystem Growth”

Marketing Innovation: Sportsman Boats for “Design Studio 2.0”

New Model Launch Campaign: Regulator for “Regulator 35 Launch Campaign”

New Product Launch Campaign: Freedom Boat Club for “Mobile App Launch”

Paid Advertising Campaign: Pursuit for safety-focused campaign “Confidence When It Matters Most””

Product Literature: Galeon Yachts for “Galeon Yachts Brochure”

Public Relations Campaign: Sea Tow Foundation for “Sober Skipper: Why It Matters”

Social Media Campaign: Sea Tow for “Membership MATTERS”

Startup Marketing Campaign: NorthWake Media Group for “Northwake Media Group Launch”

Video (2 to 5 Minutes): Volvo for “Crafted in the Maine Tradition”

Video (Less than 2 Minutes): Raymarine for “Earn Your Strikes Campaign Video”

Video (Over 5 Minutes): Sportsman Boats for “Heritage 321 Walkthrough”

Video Series: Sportsman Boats for “Tide To Table”

Website: Marine Connection for “MarineConnection.com Website”

“The 2025 Neptune Award winners exemplify the very best of marine marketing — creativity grounded in strategy, and storytelling that truly advances our industry,” said Alisdair Martin, President of Marine Marketers of America. “These campaigns didn’t just stand out creatively; they delivered measurable impact and set a new benchmark for excellence. We’re proud to recognize work that elevates the marine industry and inspires marketers across our community.”