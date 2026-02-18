Bay Rider Boats Adds Florida Dealer

The StaffFebruary 18, 2026
bay rider boats
Image credit: Bay Rider Boats.

Independent boatbuilder Bay Rider Boats recently added Atlantic Pro Boat Sales & Service in Palmetto, Florida, to its dealer network.

“We’re excited to have Atlantic Pro join our growing dealer family,” said Bay Rider Boats Owner Bob Brunson. “As we look to expand our dealer network, it’s important to us to find the right partners. Atlantic Pro certainly fit the bill and we’re looking forward to growing this partnership.”

“We’re excited to join the Bay Rider Boats family and to represent the brand to our audience,” added Atlantic Pro Owner Alex Moore. “After much research searching for a new boat brand that we wanted to represent, and after seeing how these boats are so well produced and the reputation for quality they have earned over the years, the choice was clear.”

Bay Rider Boats produces ten bay boat, skiff and center console models ranging from 21’-26’. They also have a 52,000 sq-ft manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina.

