TowBoatUS Savannah Acknowledged With Tower of the Year Award

TowBoatUS Savannah, a local on-water towing and assistance company for recreational boaters, was recognized as Tower of the Year at the annual 2026 TowBoatUS Conference in Orlando, Florida, in January.

The annual gathering convened TowBoatUS fleet owners and captains from across the nation. Helmed by Captain Dana Rutland, TowBoatUS Savannah was selected as the premier TowBoatUS location in 2025 out of more than 160 independently owned TowBoatUS towing companies.

Servicing the greater Savannah area, TowBoatUS Savannah provides BoatUS members with 24/7 towing, soft ungroundings, battery jumps and fuel drop-offs to Georgia boaters. Aside from providing routine on-water services, the port also offers salvage assistance, helping boaters recover their property, refloat vessels, and tow them to a safe harbor. TowBoatUS Savannah is ACAPT-certified, which recognizes professionals who adhere to the highest standards of service, training, and equipment in towing.

“The captains and staff at TowBoatUS Savannah are known for their exceptional service and professionalism,” said Towing Services Manager Chris Dolan. “This award reflects the dedication of TowBoatUS Savannah captains and crew who show up every day to help boaters get home safely, no matter the weather or water conditions.”

The Tower of the Year Award considers a local TowBoatUS company’s BoatUS Towing Membership sales, on-water digital dispatch response rate, and service ratings from customer surveys. TowBoatUS Savannah captains received an incredible 98.2% excellent rating from boaters who were provided routine assistance last year. The business has 6 red on-water response vessels.

Last year, the entire North America TowBoatUS fleet of more than 600 towboats responded to more than 100,000 on-water requests for routine assistance.