Suntex Expands in Texas With Acquisition of Eagle Point Marina

Suntex Marina Investors LLC (Suntex), in partnership with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and its affiliates, just acquired Eagle Point Marina in Lewisville, Texas. This acquisition brings Eagle Point Marina into the Suntex network as the third Lake Lewisville marina alongside Hidden Cove Marina in Frisco, Texas and The Tribute Marina, currently under construction, in The Colony, Texas.

The acquisition adds over 600 wet slips to the Suntex network, offering boaters a full-service marina experience at the largest lake in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Located on the west shore of Lake Lewisville and less than 20 miles from Dallas, Eagle Point Marina provides quick access to one of the best lakes in the area for watersports and fishing. Boaters can take advantage of the fuel dock, ship store, Suntex Boat Club and rentals, on-site.

“Eagle Point Marina is a wonderful addition to the Suntex family,” said Don King, regional director, Suntex Marinas. “With both covered and uncovered wet slips, along with a Suntex Boat Club and rental location; the marina offers a variety of on water activities for our customers. Its location and amenities coincide with our mission to deliver the best experiences on Lake Lewisville.”

“Expanding the Suntex standard of hospitality and service at Lake Lewisville has been a long-term goal. As a Dallas based company, we call Eagle Point, Hidden Cove and The Tribute our homebase marinas,” said Michael Warntjes, senior vice president of operations at Suntex Marinas. “We look forward to welcoming our guests this summer to great experiences on and off the water at Eagle Point.”