ABYC Foundation Names Matthew Mardesich 2025 Educator of the Year

The American Boat & Yacht Council Foundation (ABYC Foundation) has named Matthew Mardesich at Skagit Valley College in Anacortes, WA, its 2025 Educator of the Year. The annual award honors marine service technology instructors teaching in a high school, post-secondary school or within the industry.

ABYC announced the honor during ABYC’s Educator Forum on January 28, 2028, a triannual online event where educators and industry leaders collaborate to support the next generation of marine technicians.

Mardesich is co-department chair and an instructor in engines and mechanical systems at Skagit Valley College, a Marine Trades Accreditation Program (MTAP) school. The college’s Marine Maintenance Technology program prepares students for careers in the marine trades with a focus on marine mechanics and marine electrical systems. He is an ABYC certified technician in marine engines and fuel systems.

Altynay Trofimchuk, a student in the Marine Maintenance Technology program at Skagit Valley College, said, “He is an incredibly knowledgeable and passionate teacher who makes every class engaging and practical. When I first came to class, I had very limited knowledge. Thanks to Matt’s guidance, I now feel confident working on diesel engines, drivetrains, and using power tools safely and effectively. I also successfully passed the Marine Engines and Fuel Systems exam, a milestone I couldn’t have reached without his support and teaching.”

ABYC Foundation accreditation director Sarah Devlin said it is not easy for teachers to receive accolades and the award is the foundation’s way of recognizing the work instructors do for students and the industry.

During the forum, Mardesich accepted the award and said, “I got the best job in the world, working with Mike Beemer, Mike Reece and the rest of the instructors. We do this because it’s fun and we’ve got a lot of passion for it.”