ABYC Foundation Names Matthew Mardesich 2025 Educator of the Year

The StaffFebruary 6, 2026
abyc
Matthew Mardesich

The American Boat & Yacht Council Foundation (ABYC Foundation) has named Matthew Mardesich at Skagit Valley College in Anacortes, WA, its 2025 Educator of the Year. The annual award honors marine service technology instructors teaching in a high school, post-secondary school or within the industry.

ABYC announced the honor during ABYC’s Educator Forum on January 28, 2028, a triannual online event where educators and industry leaders collaborate to support the next generation of marine technicians.

Mardesich is co-department chair and an instructor in engines and mechanical systems at Skagit Valley College, a Marine Trades Accreditation Program (MTAP) school. The college’s Marine Maintenance Technology program prepares students for careers in the marine trades with a focus on marine mechanics and marine electrical systems. He is an ABYC certified technician in marine engines and fuel systems.

Altynay Trofimchuk, a student in the Marine Maintenance Technology program at Skagit Valley College, said, “He is an incredibly knowledgeable and passionate teacher who makes every class engaging and practical. When I first came to class, I had very limited knowledge. Thanks to Matt’s guidance, I now feel confident working on diesel engines, drivetrains, and using power tools safely and effectively. I also successfully passed the Marine Engines and Fuel Systems exam, a milestone I couldn’t have reached without his support and teaching.”

ABYC Foundation accreditation director Sarah Devlin said it is not easy for teachers to receive accolades and the award is the foundation’s way of recognizing the work instructors do for students and the industry.

During the forum, Mardesich accepted the award and said, “I got the best job in the world, working with Mike Beemer, Mike Reece and the rest of the instructors. We do this because it’s fun and we’ve got a lot of passion for it.”

The StaffFebruary 6, 2026

Related Articles

barr marine

Barr Marine Names Paul Smith New Sales and Marketing Manager

February 6, 2026
Godfrey pontoon boats

Godfrey Pontoon Boats Receives Minneapolis Boat Show NMMA Innovation Award

February 6, 2026
Freedom Boat Club's new Queenstown location.

Freedom Boat Club Expands New Zealand Presence with Queenstown Location

February 6, 2026
marine

A Look Into the State of the Marine Industry – November 2025

February 6, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.