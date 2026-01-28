Boot Düsseldorf 2026 Puts Global Water Sport Industry on Course

There was an excellent atmosphere in the exhibition halls when boot 2026, a water sports trade fair, recently closed its doors in Düsseldorf, Germany, after nine days.

“After the difficult past few years with sluggish sales, our exhibitors are back on track. They report very good discussions and business deals at their stands. boot 2026 has once again presented itself as the international beacon and driving force of the industry,” said Marius Berlemann, COO Messe Düsseldorf, in a news release.

“boot 2026 thus bids farewell as a powerful catalyst, international industry meeting place and emotional highlight. The business deals are made here in Düsseldorf,” Berlemann added.

Almost 1,500 manufacturers, dealers and destinations from 68 nations presented their products at boot 2026.

2026 Boot Düsseldorf a Huge Success

With over 200,000 visitors from more than 110 countries, boot 2026 recorded a slight increase in visitor numbers this year. The percentage of international visitors traveling to Düsseldorf is especially remarkable: about a quarter of them came from other European countries and overseas.

boot 2026 also achieved an outstanding score in terms of visitor satisfaction, with almost 95% enthusiastic about what the exhibitors had to offer and stating that they had achieved their visit goals. Interest in the sailing boat offerings at the trade fair also rose significantly, with 25 class associations among others.

boot Director Petros Michelidakis, stated in the release: “We were excellently positioned in the sailing boat and yacht sector this year. Almost all the global players were on board with their boat premieres. In addition, we were able to attract innovative new manufacturers, with many boats being presented for the first time here in Düsseldorf.”

The range of motorboats in all classes and sizes, as well as engines and accessories, was also in high demand. Numerous boat premieres, technical innovations and new products demonstrated the strength of the industry. In addition to interest in new boats, water sports such as paddling and surfing as well as all information and presentations related to vacations on and around the water, were particularly popular.

“This year’s vacation and charter presentation in the Destinations & Boatlife Hall was very well received by visitors,” Michelidakis said in the release. “The diverse holiday regions simply whet the appetite for the most beautiful weeks of the year. Many of our visitors were also inspired by our wide range of houseboats and motorboat and sailing boat charters and made bookings on the spot at the trade fair.”

Boot Düsseldorf 2026 Highlights

Once again, the diving halls drew large crowds this year, with their huge range of equipment, accessories and high-tech gear, as well as the Dive Center and the presentation of the ‘Dive Award’, which now has a wide reach and international winners. The program on stage and the action in the diving tower were highlights.

For many water sports fans, their sport is also closely linked to marine and nature conservation. Accordingly, the trade fair’s ‘love your ocean’ campaign in cooperation with the German Ocean Foundation, the information stands of the associations and institutions and the international marine conservation award ‘ocean tribute’, which was presented for the eighth time this year, are in high demand. This year’s winner is the ‘One Ocean Planet Foundation’ from Spain.

The boot sustainability forum blue innovation dock (bid) in Hall 10, in cooperation with the European Boating Industry (EBI) in Brussels, is paving the way for the future of a sustainable, innovative and competitive maritime economy. At boot 2026, it was a well-attended forum for exchange between international politics, industry and research.

“We water sports enthusiasts love water and want to protect it,” Michelidakis said in the release. “Throughout the entire duration of the trade fair, there was an electrifying mood and a special atmosphere in the exhibition halls: open, inspiring and filled with genuine enthusiasm for the element of water – perfectly in keeping with the trade fair motto We love water.”

The “boot for school” program was also fully booked. In this program, students learned about the sea and water in the “Maritime Classroom”—in cooperation with the Aquazoo Löbbecke Museum – and were also able to try out paddling, sailing, surfing and diving.

The next staging of boot will take place from January 23 – 31, 2027 in Düsseldorf, Germany. For further information on visiting or exhibiting at boot 2027, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America; Telephone: (312) 781-5180; E-mail: info@mdna.com; Visit www.boot.com and www.mdna.com.