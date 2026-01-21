Walstrom Marine adds Sea Ray to West Michigan location

The StaffJanuary 21, 2026
Sea Ray Boat
Photo courtesy of Walstrom Marine

Walstrom Marine is expanding its Sea Ray boat sales in West Michigan, increasing access to the brand across the region. The expanded coverage includes several of West Michigan’s most popular boating destinations, such as Grand Rapids, Grand Haven, Holland, Muskegon and Kalamazoo.

“Sea Ray is one of the most trusted brands on the water, and we’re excited to work alongside them to bring the Walstrom Marine experience to boaters in West Michigan,” said Jeremy Anderson, president of Walstrom Marine. “This allows us to support current owners, welcome new ones and continue expanding our strong partnership with Sea Ray Boats.”

West Michigan customers will benefit from increased availability of new Sea Ray models and long-term support out of Walstrom Marine’s Holland location.

Over the past 80 years, Walstrom Marine has grown to eight locations across Harbor Springs, Charlevoix, Bay Harbor, Traverse City, Cheboygan, Holland and Algonac.

