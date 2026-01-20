Performance Brokerage Services speaks at Elevate Summit

The StaffJanuary 20, 2026
Performance Brokerage Services

The Performance Brokerage Services Marine Division spoke at the 2026 Boating Industry Elevate Summit, concluding today in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Over the last five years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Throughout the conference, its Marine Division has been available to meet with attendees to discuss buy-sell advisory services, current market conditions, dealership valuations and long-term exit planning. With decades of experience advising dealers in transactions across North America, Performance Brokerage Services provides confidential, experience-driven guidance tailored to each client’s unique goals.

Jon Couwenberg, partner and director of the Marine Division for Performance Brokerage Services and a contributing writer for Boating Industry magazine, led an educational session to help marine dealers understand the value of their businesses and plan for a successful transition. His session, “Maximize the Value of Your Business and Build Your Exit Roadmap,” took place on January 19.

Attendees learned the key factors that influence dealership value, common challenges owners face when preparing for a sale and practical steps to take, whether they are years away from a transaction or actively planning an exit.

Dealers attending the Elevate Summit who are considering buying or selling a marine dealership, or who would like a clearer understanding of today’s market, are encouraged to connect with the Performance Brokerage Services team during the event.

