Lightspeed reports boat sales dip in December
In December, U.S. recreational boat sales declined 3.7% year over year, according to composite data from nearly 700 dealers using the Lightspeed DMS.
The West (up 13.9%) and the Midwest (up 4.2%) were the only regions to report an increase in boat sales. The Northeast experienced the steepest decline, with boat sales falling 31.1%, followed by the Northwest, which was down 12.8%.
Service departments reported growth in most regions, with the average dealer up 2.5% in service revenue. The Northwest (up 8.5%) and the Midwest (up 8.4%) led the way, while the West was the only region to report a decline, down 6.6% in December.
Parts departments also showed strong performance, up an average of 9.6%. The Midwest (up 23.5%) and the West (up 15.3%) reported the largest increases, while the other regions posted modest gains between 3% and 5%.
Across all departments, combined dealer revenue declined 2.0% compared to December 2024. The West reported the strongest overall growth, up 9.1%, followed by the Midwest at 6.2%. The Northeast saw the largest drop in combined revenue (down 19.7%), followed by the Northwest (down 7.9%) and the South (down 0.2%).
Same Store Sales – December 2025 vs. December 2024
|Parts
|Service
|Sales
|Combined
|Average
|9.6%
|2.5%
|-3.7%
|-2.0%
|Midwest
|23.5%
|8.4%
|4.2%
|6.2%
|Northeast
|3.0%
|2.8%
|-31.1%
|-19.7%
|Northwest
|4.1%
|8.5%
|-12.8%
|-7.9%
|South
|4.3%
|0.6%
|-0.4%
|-0.2%
|West
|15.3%
|-6.6%
|13.9%
|9.1%