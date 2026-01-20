Lightspeed reports boat sales dip in December

The StaffJanuary 20, 2026
boat
Photo courtesy of Lightspeed

In December, U.S. recreational boat sales declined 3.7% year over year, according to composite data from nearly 700 dealers using the Lightspeed DMS.

The West (up 13.9%) and the Midwest (up 4.2%) were the only regions to report an increase in boat sales. The Northeast experienced the steepest decline, with boat sales falling 31.1%, followed by the Northwest, which was down 12.8%.

Service departments reported growth in most regions, with the average dealer up 2.5% in service revenue. The Northwest (up 8.5%) and the Midwest (up 8.4%) led the way, while the West was the only region to report a decline, down 6.6% in December.

Parts departments also showed strong performance, up an average of 9.6%. The Midwest (up 23.5%) and the West (up 15.3%) reported the largest increases, while the other regions posted modest gains between 3% and 5%.

Across all departments, combined dealer revenue declined 2.0% compared to December 2024. The West reported the strongest overall growth, up 9.1%, followed by the Midwest at 6.2%. The Northeast saw the largest drop in combined revenue (down 19.7%), followed by the Northwest (down 7.9%) and the South (down 0.2%).

Same Store Sales – December 2025 vs. December 2024

PartsServiceSalesCombined
Average9.6%2.5%-3.7%-2.0%
Midwest23.5%8.4%4.2%6.2%
Northeast3.0%2.8%-31.1%-19.7%
Northwest4.1%8.5%-12.8%-7.9%
South4.3%0.6%-0.4%-0.2%
West15.3%-6.6%13.9%9.1%

