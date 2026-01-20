Boating Industry Insider Podcast: Northpoint Commercial Finance

The StaffJanuary 20, 2026
Boating Industry Insider - Podcast

On this episode of the Insider Podcast, we look at the finance side of the recreational boating business, from floor plans and interest rates to dealer cash flow and consumer demand.

Insider Host David Gee is joined by Russell Baqir, senior vice president of business development at Northpoint Commercial Finance. Baqir helps dealers and OEMs navigate every economic cycle.

Boating Industry Insider

This conversation took place at IBEX in October.

The Boating Industry Insider Podcast is available on iTunesPodbeanStitcherSpotifyAmazon MusiciHeartRadioPlayerFM and Podchaser.

