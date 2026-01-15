Performance Brokerage Services to speak at Elevate Summit

Performance Brokerage Services has announced its Marine Division will attend and speak at the 2026 Boating Industry Elevate Summit, set for January 18–20 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The Elevate Summit brings together marine dealership owners, executives and industry leaders for three days of education, insight and forward-looking discussion.

Over the last five years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Throughout the conference, its Marine Division will be available to meet with attendees to discuss buy-sell advisory services, current market conditions, dealership valuations and long-term exit planning. With decades of experience advising dealers in transactions across North America, Performance Brokerage Services provides confidential, experience-driven guidance tailored to each client’s unique goals.

Jon Couwenberg, partner and director of the Marine Division for Performance Brokerage Services and a contributing writer for Boating Industry magazine, will lead an educational session to help marine dealers understand the value of their businesses and plan for a successful transition. His session, “Maximize the Value of Your Business and Build Your Exit Roadmap,” takes place January 19 at 1:30 p.m. in the Horizons Ballroom at the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista.

Attendees will learn the key factors that influence dealership value, common challenges owners face when preparing for a sale and practical steps to take, whether they are years away from a transaction or actively planning an exit.

Dealers attending the Elevate Summit who are considering buying or selling a marine dealership, or who would like a clearer understanding of today’s market, are encouraged to connect with the Performance Brokerage Services team during the event.