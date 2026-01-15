MJM Yachts adds dealer in Italy

The StaffJanuary 15, 2026
MJM 47X yacht
MJM Yachts has partnered with European luxury yacht dealer Mr. Blu Yacht & Ship, headquartered in Udine, Italy.

“The addition of MJM Yachts to our portfolio is a natural and strategic step,” said Laura Passavinti, CEO of Mr.Blu Yacht & Ship. “We share a vision with MJM that is based on substance, method and responsibility. The MJM 38 and MJM 47 perfectly embody the idea of advanced boating, where performance, comfort and lasting value coexist without compromise. Our contribution will be to accompany the shipyard on a journey of adaptation to the European market, starting with truly listening to the owner and understanding how the boat is used.”

Mr. Blu Yacht & Ship also represents Apreamare, Cigarette, Fjord, Lomac and Streamline, and serves as brand ambassador for Linssen Yachts and Cormate.

“Mr. Blu Yacht & Ship is the ideal partner for MJM in the Italian market,” said Natascia Hatch, CEO of MJM Yachts. “We share an approach focused on real quality, long-term relationships with owners and sustainable growth. Mr. Blu’s experience and in-depth knowledge of the European market will allow us to strengthen MJM’s presence in Europe, while maintaining the values and identity that distinguish our brand.”

This announcement follows MJM’s recent addition of David Walters Yachts, which will carry the brand across the Caribbean.

