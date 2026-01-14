E3 Displays realigns leadership to expand marine market focus

E3 Displays has realigned its leadership team to strengthen its focus on the marine market following its recent acquisition by Ubiqconn, a provider of rugged mobile computing solutions.

Tim Tsai has been appointed CEO of E3 Displays. He will oversee the company’s strategic direction and bring on new talent to open opportunities in developing markets. Chuck Rahrig, co-founder and former president of E3 Displays, will serve as chief operating officer and handle the day-to-day operations.

“I am excited to take the reins at E3 Displays as we set out to capitalize on countless opportunities that are currently in the works,” Tsai said. “The changes we are making to our management structure will add tremendous versatility to our brands and allow us to maximize our expansion into new markets, while continuing to provide top-tier solutions.”

“I am really looking forward to meeting the challenges of my new capacity as COO of E3 Displays, particularly to focusing my attention on servicing our existing customers and building new partnerships,” Rahrig said. “As a team, we welcome a new and exciting chapter in our brands’ history for customers and employees alike.”

E3 Displays provides display solutions incorporating optical bonding, touchscreen integration and custom display enhancements. The company stated that the recent acquisition will enable the enhancement of its advanced optical bonding and display technology capabilities.



