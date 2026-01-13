BoatUS and Savvy Navvy partner

BoatUS and marine navigation technology company Savvy Navvy have announced a partnership designed to help recreational boaters navigate the water more safely and confidently. The collaboration aims to address critical skills gaps, particularly among newer boaters who may lack experience with chart reading, tidal patterns and route planning.

Grounding incidents are among the leading causes of on-water assistance calls in the U.S. Savvy Navvy delivers an all-in-one app that helps reduce these incidents by enabling boaters to plan safer routes. Earlier this year, the company launched NMEA Connect, which seamlessly integrates NMEA-enabled boat instruments with the app to deliver real-time data and enhanced AIS visibility.

BoatUS, which provides on-water towing and assistance services to 740,000 members, will offer its members a discount on Savvy Navvy Premium accounts through the partnership.

“BoatUS does great work for its members, and its mission to eliminate preventable recreational boating accidents aligns perfectly with why we founded Savvy Navvy,” said David Cusworth, head of partnership and innovation at Savvy Navvy. “As a leader in digital navigation, we firmly believe in formal training, understanding navigation, and knowing what’s going on in the background while the app is doing the heavy lifting. With human error and inexperience behind so many on-water incidents, this partnership enables more boaters to access Savvy Navvy, enhancing safety and peace of mind whilst out on the water.”