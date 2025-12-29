MarineMax announces leadership changes in Minnesota

MarineMax has promoted Brent Wiczek to district president for Minnesota and Jeremy Wiczek to general manager of MarineMax Nisswa and MarineMax Crosslake.

Brent Wiczek joined his family’s business, Nisswa Mairne, in 1998 and assumed ownership with his brother, Jeremy Wiczek, in 2012. Following MarineMax’s acquisition of the dealership in 2021, Brent was named MarineMax GM of the Year in 2023. He also contributed to the acquisition of C&C Boat Works, now operating as MarineMax Crosslake. In his new role, Brent will oversee all four MarineMax locations in Minnesota.

Jeremy Wiczek began his career in 1996, working alongside his father to help grow the family business. Since joining MarineMax, he has helped elevate sales performance and team culture at both Nisswa and Crosslake. As general manager, he will continue to drive operational success while fostering a customer-first culture across both locations.