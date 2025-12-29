Georgia marinas earn clean marina certifications

Safe Harbor Savannah Yacht Center and The Ford Field and River Club Marina

Safe Harbor Savannah Yacht Center and The Ford Field and River Club Marina have been certified as Georgia Clean Marinas.

Located in Savannah and Richmond Hill, both marinas were certified for adopting Clean Marina Best Management Practices (BMPs) that reduce or eliminate waterway pollution from everyday marina operations. The marinas were assessed in fueling operations, boat washing policies and emergency preparedness to ensure their operations do not negatively impact the coastal environment.

These certifications mark the third group of facilities to earn designation since the Georgia Clean Marina Program was relaunched in 2023. The program is part of a national initiative, administered through a partnership between the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division, the University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant, and the Georgia Marine Business Association.

