Springfield Marine announces promotions

Springfield Marine has announced the promotions of Andy Ellis to senior manager of worldwide operations and Dee Thomas to director of product and marketing.

These promotions come as Springfield Marine breaks ground on a 23,800 square foot facility expansion designed to consolidate all U.S. operations under one roof, enable reshoring for top items and drive efficiency across the organization.

“As we expand our manufacturing footprint and increase operational capacity, it’s essential that our processes, product development and brand strategy remain tightly aligned,” said Mike Folkerts, president of Springfield Marine. “Andy’s leadership will be instrumental in standardizing quality systems, advancing continuous improvement initiatives, and managing the technical execution of our facility expansion to support long-term scalability. At the same time, Dee’s ability to integrate product development, engineering coordination and multi-brand marketing ensures we continue delivering innovative, market-ready solutions across both the Springfield Marine and Shark brands.”

Ellis will lead continuous improvement activities and oversee quality assurance across all facilities, manage the facility expansion in Nixa, Missouri, and drive efficiency through all manufacturing operations.

Thomas will oversee the strategic direction and execution of both product and brand initiatives for Springfield Marine and its Shark Seating brand. For the Springfield Marine and Shark brands, she will manage the product portfolios, lead all product development and marketing activity and provide leadership for the engineering and marketing teams in the U.S. and New Zealand.