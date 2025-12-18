Sea Tow recognizes top franchisees and captains

Sea Tow Services International presented awards to Sea Tow franchise leaders at the company’s 2025 annual meeting in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The awards recognize outstanding service, sales and marketing achievements and community support.

Efforts Above and Beyond Awards were presented to captains for their outstanding performance of duty and going above and beyond to assist boaters in need:

Sea Tow Tampa Bay Captain Stephen Vigilante and Captain Robert Hughes

Sea Tow Central Florida Lakes Captain Stuart Hamilton

Sea Tow Fort Lauderdale Captain Thomas Doenig, Captain Jonathan Gebka, General Manager Michele Kerrigan, Captain Jonathan LaPadula and Captain Michael Speck

Sea Tow Central New Jersey Captains Walt Bohn and Dan Siegel

Sea Tow Clearwater/Port Richey Captain David Brewer

Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach and Sea Tow Crystal Coast Captain Seth Thomas and Captain Joshua Ragan

Sea Tow Lake Norman/Wylie and Sea Tow Lake Kerr/Gaston Captain Jim Gregory

Sea Tow Rhode Island Captain Nick DelVecchio

The Public Relations Champion Award, which recognizes the franchise that best utilizes public relations practices to promote the Sea Tow brand, was presented to Sea Tow Central New Jersey General Manager Captain Walt Bohn.

The Brand Champion Award was presented to Captain Kerry Kline of Sea Tow Central Florida Lakes, who embodies the spirit and values of the Sea Tow brand through consistent dedication and passion.

The Tech Champion Award was awarded to Captain Kerry Kline of Sea Tow Central Florida Lakes, Captain Patrick Lamb of Sea Tow Clearwater/Port Richey and Captain Cameron Macrum of Sea Tow Venice, for their technology-forward approach to business and daily operations, and valuable feedback and engagement with the IT team to help improve Sea Tow systems.

The Sea Tow Foundation Hero Award, presented to the franchisee who most exemplifies the Sea Tow Foundation’s mission to promote boating safety, was awarded to the owner of Sea Tow Delaware River, Captain Karl Leinheiser.

The Georgia Frohnhoefer Award, named after Sea Tow’s chairman of the board of directors, Georgia Frohnhoefer, honors an outstanding woman in the Sea Tow network each year. It was presented to General Manager Michele Kerrigan of Sea Tow Fort Lauderdale.

The Shipmate Award recognizes franchisees who embody the ultimate attitude of teamwork and take action to put the brand first, encouraging teamwork and patience for the greater good of the Sea Tow network. This year’s award was presented to Owner and Captain Ramsey Chason of Sea Tow Rhode Island and Sea Tow Cape and Islands, Owner and Captain Patrick Lamb of Sea Tow Clearwater/Port Richey, and Owner and Captain John Ward of Sea Tow Destin and Sea Tow Pensacola.

Sea Tow CEO Joseph Frohnhoefer presents the Franchise of the Year award to Captain Chris Ward.

Sea Tow Rookie of the Year, which recognizes the top-performing new Sea Tow franchise owner, was presented to Captain Keith Hansen of Sea Tow Central Hudson.

Sea Tow Franchise of the Year, which is awarded to the franchise that best exemplifies Sea Tow’s highstandards of service and operation, was presented to Captain Chris Ward, owner of Sea Tow Islamorada, Sea Tow Lower Keys, and Sea Tow Key West.