Yamaha recognizes 2025 Certified Master Technicians
Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit has announced the marine technicians who earned a Yamaha Master Technician Certification in 2025.
To earn the certification, experienced marine technicians must complete six week-long courses covering outboard engine operating systems, proper installation, service and maintenance procedures, and troubleshooting skills. Out of hundreds of applicants, approximately 30 technicians pass Yamaha’s certification exam each year.
2025 Certified Yamaha Master Technicians:
- Garret Sullivan – Central Marine
- Samuel Debruyne – Anchor Marine
- Erin Cape – Boater’s World Albany
- Cameron Boley – Millway Marina, Inc.
- David Tomlinson – Island Cove Marina, LLC
- Kyle Villar – Hudson Marine
- Brian Sees – Marine Connection
- Kieran Dantoin – Mr. Outboard
- Joseph Miller – Basa’s Marine, Inc.
- Jeffrey Solnes – The Boat House of Madison, LLC
- Brandon Knutson – Props Ahoy, Inc.
- Donnie Saunders – Boats Inc.
- Grant Kimble – Madaket Marine
“Yamaha congratulates the newest Master Technicians for completing this rigorous certification,” said Cara Hicks, marine training coordinator, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “They demonstrate the highest level of technical proficiency within Yamaha’s program and use that expertise to provide reliable, high-quality service to their dealerships as well as Yamaha customers.”