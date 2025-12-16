TheYachtMarket appoints Alisdair Martin to executive board

The StaffDecember 16, 2025
Alisdair Martin of The Yacht Market
Alisdair Martin will support TheYachtMarket's U.S. marine industry strategy and development. Photo courtesy of TheYachtMarket

TheYachtMarket has appointed Alisdair Martin to its executive board to support U.S.-specific marine industry strategy and development.

Martin has held senior leadership roles spanning two decades across major marine trade organizations. He most recently served as VP of strategy for the NMMA and is currently president of the MMA.

“TheYachtMarket has consistently demonstrated the kind of progress and innovation that sets them apart in this industry,” said Martin. “Their agile approach and outstanding user experience represent exactly where the market needs to go. I’m excited to work with this team that is focused on bringing the boat-buying journey in line with what modern consumers expect.”

The boating industry is facing an ageing demographic and early attrition among new boaters, TheYachtMarket stated. The marine sales platform aims to bridge the gap between traditional marine sales and contemporary purchasing behaviors.

“Alisdair’s appointment is a key part of our expansion into the U.S.,” said Richard Roberts, CEO of TheYachtMarket. “His unparalleled understanding of the American marine market and proven track record in strategic development align perfectly with our mission to revolutionise the boat-buying experience.”

Martin will focus on developing and refining strategies tailored specifically to the U.S. marine market. His immediate priorities include assessing market opportunities and identifying high-value areas for growth.

