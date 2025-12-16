Omaya Yachts adds Greek dealer

Omaya Yachts has named Elgen Yachting as its newest authorized dealer in Greece, expanding the manufacturer’s reach across the Mediterranean. The luxury yacht brokerage and management company is based in Athens.

“We are delighted to partner with Elgen Yachting to bring Omaya’s exceptional power catamarans to Greece,” said Kaloyan Radulov, CEO of Omaya Yachts. “Greece’s rich maritime heritage and thriving yachting community make it a natural market for our vessels. Elgen Yachting’s deep understanding of the local market, combined with their commitment to excellence, makes them the perfect partner to represent the Omaya brand.”

“Partnering with Omaya Yachts represents an exciting opportunity for Elgen Yachting,” said Antonios Barounas, owner of Elgen Yachting. “The OMAYA 50 perfectly aligns with the preferences of our clients who seek spacious, luxurious and innovative vessels for exploring the Greek islands and beyond. We look forward to showcasing these exceptional catamarans to the Greek yachting community.”