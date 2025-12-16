Omaya Yachts adds Greek dealer

The StaffDecember 16, 2025
Elgen Yachting
Photo courtesy of Elgen Yachting

Omaya Yachts has named Elgen Yachting as its newest authorized dealer in Greece, expanding the manufacturer’s reach across the Mediterranean. The luxury yacht brokerage and management company is based in Athens.

“We are delighted to partner with Elgen Yachting to bring Omaya’s exceptional power catamarans to Greece,” said Kaloyan Radulov, CEO of Omaya Yachts. “Greece’s rich maritime heritage and thriving yachting community make it a natural market for our vessels. Elgen Yachting’s deep understanding of the local market, combined with their commitment to excellence, makes them the perfect partner to represent the Omaya brand.”

“Partnering with Omaya Yachts represents an exciting opportunity for Elgen Yachting,” said Antonios Barounas, owner of Elgen Yachting. “The OMAYA 50 perfectly aligns with the preferences of our clients who seek spacious, luxurious and innovative vessels for exploring the Greek islands and beyond. We look forward to showcasing these exceptional catamarans to the Greek yachting community.”

The StaffDecember 16, 2025

Related Articles

Alisdair Martin of The Yacht Market

TheYachtMarket appoints Alisdair Martin to executive board

December 16, 2025
Denis Le Vot

BRP appoints Denis Le Vot as president and CEO

December 16, 2025

Yamaha recognizes 2025 Certified Master Technicians

December 16, 2025
Boating Industry Insider - Podcast

Boating Industry Insider Podcast: Elevate Summit preview

December 15, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.