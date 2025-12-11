NMMA highlights key policy priorities for recreational boating

NMMA recently stated that 2026 will be a pivotal year for the recreational boating industry, with policymakers across the country expected to take up proposals that directly affect boat builders, marine businesses and boaters.

The most pressing issues in the industry today, like water access, wakesurfing regulations, PFAS and evolving manufacturing and environmental standards, are expected to be front and center in statehouses in the year ahead.

To address these priorities, NMMA will host a member-only webinar today to provide a focused outlook on the policy priorities.

NMMA shared:

Topics will include wakesurfing, where continued state-level activity underscores the importance of clear, consistent and commonsense rules that protect access while supporting a growing segment of recreational boating. The discussion will also address PFAS-related proposals, as states consider a range of approaches that could carry significant implications for marine manufacturing, supply chains, and product compliance.

In addition, the webinar will highlight broader access and recreation infrastructure issues that are essential to a strong boating economy, including sustained investment in boat ramps, marinas, and waterways.

Together, these policy areas reflect the industry’s shared priorities: preserving boater access to public waters, supporting innovation and responsible manufacturing and ensuring the infrastructure needed to keep boating safe, accessible and thriving in communities nationwide.