Kim Sweers named 2025 Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year

Kim Sweers, managing partner FB Marine Group, has been named the 2025 Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year. Sweers accepted the honor, becoming the 39th recipient, during the Dealer Week Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, December 9, in Tampa, Florida.

FB Marine Group is a Boating Industry Top 100 Dealer and an MRAA-certified business in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Since 1999, Sweers has helped scale the business into a full-service dealership, offering a range of sales, brokerage, charter and service options.

Alongside growing the business, she is dedicated to investing in relationships, empowering others and being an authentic role model for the next generation of industry leaders.

“To receive the Darlene Briggs Marien Woman of the Year Award in Tampa, the place where I fought cancer and found my life’s mission, is profoundly meaningful,” Sweers said. “We rise higher when we rise together; competition divides, collaboration multiplies.”

In 2020, she founded Boat Boss Enterprises, a media platform and podcast celebrating the lifestyle of living, working and playing on the water. Boat Boss features industry-leading boats and products and offers insights through interviews with top executives and influencers.

“I urge you not to fear innovation, lead it,” Sweers said. “Everyone has an obligation to contribute to our industry, pay it forward and pull a chair out for the next generation. Boating safety must be part of every decision because when safety is a priority, we do not just make boating better, we save lives.”

Nancy Cueroni, 2024 Darlene Briggs award winner and former executive director of the National Marine Distributors Association, presented the award to Sweers.

The MRAA and Boating Industry magazine present this award to honor the late Darlene Briggs, who was admired for her dedication to elevating women in the marine industry. The annual award recognizes an outstanding woman in the boating industry who is dedicated and committed to the advancement of women in the marine business.