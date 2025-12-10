Yamaha Rightwaters expands HSWRI partnership

Yamaha Rightwaters has expanded its partnership with Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute (HSWRI) through a renewed three-year agreement. Yamaha will provide HSWRI with two new outboards to help the organization fulfill research and marine mammal rescue work in Florida and California.

A Yamaha 115-horsepower outboard will power the primary response vessel for HSWRI’s Marine Mammal Stranding Team and a 50-horsepower Yamaha outboard will power the HSWRI skiff that services offshore white seabass net pens. Yamaha Rightwaters became the official outboard of HSWRI in June of 2023.

“Our partnership with Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute goes beyond providing outboards, it’s about aiding in critical work that restores marine ecosystems and protects vulnerable wildlife,” said Joshua Grier, sustainability program manager, U.S. Marine Business Unit. “By extending this relationship, we’re not only providing the tools they need to succeed, but also investing in long-term solutions that protect marine life and support thriving waterways for years to come.”

HSWRI is a non-profit scientific research organization committed to conserving and renewing marine life. HSWRI’s team of experts provide innovative and objective scientific solutions to challenges threatening ocean health and marine life in a rapidly changing world.

“Our partnership with Yamaha Rightwaters is critical to advancing the conservation work we do every day,” said Jeff Eble, program director, Florida, Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute. “The reliability and performance of these outboards allow our teams to respond quickly to marine mammal strandings and maintain vital aquaculture projects that restore marine fish populations and essential habitats. With Yamaha Rightwaters’ continued support, we can strengthen our efforts to protect ocean health and ensure the resilience of marine ecosystems for future generations.”