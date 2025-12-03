Alera Marine celebrates production of 100th pontoon

Pontoon manufacturer Alera Marine has completed the production of its 100th Alera Model M, just months after its official launch.

“Reaching our 100th boat is a major milestone for Alera Marine and a direct reflection of the passion, intentionality and craftsmanship our team brings to every build,” said Coley Brady, CEO and founder of Alera Marine. “I’m proud of how this team has come together and this achievement proves that the quality and care we deliver is resonating with dealers and customers across the country.”

The 100th boat, a Model M 23Q, showcases Alera’s signature innovations, from its patent-pending ski tow bar with integrated fuel fill and one-piece composite decking to its striking exterior and plush interior packages.

“Our first 100 boats represent far more than units. They represent families confidently enjoying the water and the start of a legacy we’re proud to be building,” Brady added. “We’re honored that our dealers and customers have placed their trust in Alera, and we’re only getting started.”

Alera Marine stated that it will continue to scale production with new product expansions and additional model offerings planned for release in the coming year.