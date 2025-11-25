NMMA opens Freedman Award nominations

NMMA is accepting nominations for the 2026 Alan J. Freedman Memorial Award until December 4. The award recognizes individuals who have made outstanding and lasting contributions to the marine accessories industry. Presented annually, the award honors those who demonstrate exceptional leadership, creativity, innovation and personal motivation in advancing the industry.

Eligible nominees may include accessory manufacturers, sales representatives, media members, dealers, distributors or association staff.

The following are categories for consideration:

Marine aftermarket or OEM manufacturer

Marine representative

Member of marine-focused media

Boat dealer

Marine distributor

Marine trade association staff person

The official nomination form will close on December 4. For questions, please contact Rachel Harmon, rharmon@nmma.org.