ePropulsion to establish new UK and Ireland entity

ePropulsion Technology has announced the transition of its business operations to the United Kingdom and Ireland, following a recent review of its activities in the region.

ePropulsion UK has served as ePropulsion’s distributor in the UK and Ireland since 2022. After careful consideration of operational arrangements, ePropulsion has concluded that it will not continue the collaboration under the previous arrangement with ePropulsion UK. Existing contractual matters will continue to be addressed through appropriate professional channels.

ePropulsion will establish a new legal entity in the United Kingdom to handle regional sales, marketing and aftersales services. Existing customers in the UK and Ireland will continue to receive full warranty and service support under the ePropulsion Group.

As part of this transition, Steve Bruce, managing director of ePropulsion UK, will no longer hold any position or perform any function within the ePropulsion Group. The company said that any statements or actions made by him do not reflect the views or positions of ePropulsion or any entity within the Group.