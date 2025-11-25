Congressman visits Tiara Yachts

Congressman Bill Huizenga (R-Michigan) visited Tiara Yachts in Michigan on November 17. The visit allowed workers and company leaders to demonstrate how policies impact boat builders, small businesses and local communities across the state.

“We were honored to welcome Congressman Huizenga to Tiara Yachts and to demonstrate the family and community legacy of craftsmanship that began in 1974,” said David Slikkers, director of government relations at Tiara Yachts. “In the five decades since, we have remained committed to investing in environmental stewardship, innovation and designing American-made boats that reflect the best of our designers and workers, crafted with pride right here in Michigan. Over the past five years, we have invested $35 million in our people, processes and equipment to build state-of-the-art products for our customers here and abroad.



“Congressman Huizenga’s leadership helps ensure that Western Michigan companies like ours can continue to grow, invest in our workforce, and compete on a global stage,” he added. “We truly appreciate the congressman’s support for American manufacturing and the tens of thousands of jobs our industry sustains.”



NMMA stated that the visit highlighted the importance of Congressman Huizenga’s leadership on tax and trade policy and on deregulatory efforts that matter to Michigan manufacturers and working families. The One Big Beautiful Bill permanently extends the R&D tax credit and provides tax relief for employees and businesses, helping companies reinvest in workers, innovation and production.



Renewing and strengthening fair trade policies is also a key priority for the industry. Michigan boat builders, engine manufacturers and suppliers rely on a stable North American supply chain to export around the world, stay competitive and continue growing jobs at home.

Recreational boating continues to be a major driver of Michigan’s economy, supporting more than 45,000 jobs and $11.7 billion in annual economic impact, according to the press release. Michigan is the third-largest state for recreational boating, with an estimated 800,000 registered boats, and $1.5 billion spent each year.