Boat Builder Awards announced at Metstrade

International Boat Industry magazine announced the 2025 Boat Builder Awards during Metstrade in Amsterdam. IBI accepted 68 nominations across six categories, including innovation, customer growth, sustainability and people.

“It’s clear from this year’s entries that there is an industry-wide acceleration towards greater levels of product development,” said Ed Slack, editor-in-chief of IBI and chair of the Boat Builder Awards. “Start-up manufacturers are entering the arena, while major players are innovating current and new ranges to address emerging market trends. In parallel, we’re seeing evidence of much more complex approaches to sustainability now involving new technologies and partners. This is enabling companies to move beyond easier initial improvements in environmental impact.

“This year’s Lifetime Achievement and Rising Star recipients provided reason to give thanks for the incredibly gifted and dedicated founders who created much of our modern industry today, while recognizing the skills and potential of valued up-and-coming people rising through to become leaders and innovators,” he added.

Boat Builder Awards 2025

Breakthrough Launch of the Year: X-Yachts – XR 41

X-Yachts – XR 41 Innovative Design Solution: MODX Catamarans – MODX 70

MODX Catamarans – MODX 70 Collaborative Solution between a Builder and its Supply Chain Partner: Starcraft with Uflex USA, Axium Group, Rollie Williams, and Williamsburg Marine –Starcraft ’57 Ski Champ

Starcraft with Uflex USA, Axium Group, Rollie Williams, and Williamsburg Marine –Starcraft ’57 Ski Champ Sustainability Project of the Year: Groupe Beneteau with Veolia, Composite Recycling, Arkema, Owens Corning and Chomarat – circular economy model for composite manufacturing.

Groupe Beneteau with Veolia, Composite Recycling, Arkema, Owens Corning and Chomarat – circular economy model for composite manufacturing. Rising Star: Kevin Fehrenbach, industrial designer, Brunswick Boat Group and Vittorio Bichurcher, general manager, NAVAN Boats

Kevin Fehrenbach, industrial designer, Brunswick Boat Group and Vittorio Bichurcher, general manager, NAVAN Boats Lifetime Achievement: Johan and Britt-Marie Carpelan, co-founders, Targa Boats

The full list of winners, finalists, and judges’ comments are available on the Boat Builder Awards website.