Nautique partners with Predator Bay Water Ski Club

Nautique Boat Company has partnered with Predator Bay Water Ski Club, a Canadian destination for competitive and recreational water skiing.

Founded in 1997, Predator Bay serves as a hub for both recreational and elite athletes, hosting national and international competitions that showcase top-tier talent and inspire future generations.

As part of this new collaboration, the Ski Nautique will now be the exclusive towboat at Predator Bay. In addition, Predator Bay will debut a new event, the Rocky Mountain ProAm, in the upcoming 2026 season.

“Predator Bay Water Ski Club is a cornerstone of the water ski community, and we’re honored to join forces,” said Greg Meloon, president of Nautique Boat Company. “Together, we’re not just supporting today’s athletes, we’re investing in the future of the sport.”

In 2009, Nautique, alongside the legendary Andy Mapple, unveiled the groundbreaking Ski Nautique 200 for the first time at Predator Bay. Since then, the club has hosted three World Championships, including the 2009 Open World Water Ski Championships, the 2024 Under 17 World Water Ski Championships, and the 2025 Under 21 World Water Ski Championships.

“The Predator Bay Water Ski Club is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Nautique and Wizard Lake Marine beginning in the 2026 season and beyond,” said Suzanne Velcic, president of Predator Bay Water Ski Club. “This exciting relationship will bring not only the latest Ski Nautique boats to Predator Bay but also the launch of a brand-new event – the Rocky Mountain Pro-Am. The overwhelming support and enthusiasm shown during the 2025 U21 World Championships have inspired the club to keep pushing the sport forward.”