MarineMax Pompano names general manager

MarineMax Pompano has announced that David Dzurilla has been named general manager of the dealership.

Dzurilla began his boating career in 1987 at Boatland, then the world’s largest Sea Ray dealer, where he was the youngest sales consultant not affiliated with the family in its history. He joined MarineMax nearly 30 years ago and led MarineMax Norwalk before joining MarineMax Pompano.

In 2022, MarineMax introduced the Bill McGill General Manager Achievement of the Year Award. Created to honor exceptional leaders who demonstrate integrity, innovation and consistent excellence in both sales and service operations, Dzurilla was honored as the inaugural recipient.

Dzurilla takes over leadership at MarineMax Pompano after the dealership recently earned back-to-back Top Gun recognition, a testament to the team’s dedication, focus and performance.