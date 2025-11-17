MarineMax Pompano names general manager

The StaffNovember 17, 2025
MarineMax's David Dzurilla
David Dzurilla is now the general manager of MarineMax Pompano. Photo courtesy of MarineMax

MarineMax Pompano has announced that David Dzurilla has been named general manager of the dealership.

Dzurilla began his boating career in 1987 at Boatland, then the world’s largest Sea Ray dealer, where he was the youngest sales consultant not affiliated with the family in its history. He joined MarineMax nearly 30 years ago and led MarineMax Norwalk before joining MarineMax Pompano.

In 2022, MarineMax introduced the Bill McGill General Manager Achievement of the Year Award. Created to honor exceptional leaders who demonstrate integrity, innovation and consistent excellence in both sales and service operations, Dzurilla was honored as the inaugural recipient.

Dzurilla takes over leadership at MarineMax Pompano after the dealership recently earned back-to-back Top Gun recognition, a testament to the team’s dedication, focus and performance.

The StaffNovember 17, 2025

Related Articles

Dragos Yachts Jafe Tica yacht

Ancient finalizes acquisition of Burgess

November 19, 2025
Predator Bay Water Ski Club

Nautique partners with Predator Bay Water Ski Club

November 19, 2025
Volare Boats Artemis23

Spotlight: Volare Boats debuts all-electric Artemis23

November 17, 2025
boat

Michigan Clean Marina Program certifies four marinas

November 17, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.