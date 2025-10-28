Azimut and Benetti to inaugurate U.S. headquarters

Azimut and Benetti Group has announced the strengthening of its presence in the U.S. market with the opening of its new headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

During the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, set to launch October 29, Azimut and Benetti are inaugurating their new Americas headquarters at Pier Sixty-Six Marina. The group stated that the U.S. represents a strategic area, accounting for nearly a third of its global business, and aims to further increase its market share by 2026.

“Fort Lauderdale is considered the yachting capital of America and represents a strategic hub for the Group,” said Marco Valle, CEO of the Azimut and Benetti Group. “The opening of these new spaces confirms our commitment to this market and allows us to offer a privileged meeting point to continue connecting with owners and collaborators, in a location that perfectly embodies the spirit and values of our brands.”