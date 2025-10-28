Azimut and Benetti to inaugurate U.S. headquarters

The StaffOctober 28, 2025
Benetti
Photo courtesy of Benetti

Azimut and Benetti Group has announced the strengthening of its presence in the U.S. market with the opening of its new headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

During the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, set to launch October 29, Azimut and Benetti are inaugurating their new Americas headquarters at Pier Sixty-Six Marina. The group stated that the U.S. represents a strategic area, accounting for nearly a third of its global business, and aims to further increase its market share by 2026.

“Fort Lauderdale is considered the yachting capital of America and represents a strategic hub for the Group,” said Marco Valle, CEO of the Azimut and Benetti Group. “The opening of these new spaces confirms our commitment to this market and allows us to offer a privileged meeting point to continue connecting with owners and collaborators, in a location that perfectly embodies the spirit and values of our brands.”

The StaffOctober 28, 2025

Related Articles

efoils

ABYC Standards Week to explore efoils and powered surfboards

October 28, 2025
Volvo Penta's Brock Gavin and Jens Bering

Volvo Penta announces executive leadership

October 28, 2025
NMMA sales report

NMMA data shows continued slowdown in powerboat market

October 24, 2025
MJM 47X yacht

MJM Yachts partners with Galati Yacht Sales

October 24, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.