Winnebago shares FY2025 and Q4 results

Winnebago Industries, parent company of Barletta and Chris-Craft, has shared financial results for its fourth quarter and full 2025 fiscal year.

The company reported Q4 net revenues of $777.3 million, a 7.8% increase compared to Q4 fiscal 2024. For the full 2025 fiscal year, Winnebago Industries reported net revenues of $2,798.2 million, a decrease of 5.9% compared to fiscal 2024. Gross profit was $365.1 million, representing 13% gross margin, for fiscal year 2025.

Marine

In its marine segment, the company reported Q4 net revenues of $94.9 million, a 17.9% increase compared to the year-ago period. Net revenues increased primarily due to higher unit volume and targeted price increases, according to the company.

Net revenues for the full 2025 fiscal year were $367.8 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year. The company stated that net revenues increased primarily due to higher unit volume and targeted price increases, partially offset by product mix.

“While industry conditions continue to reflect higher competitive discounts and allowances, we remain disciplined in how we manage production schedules and inventory levels,” said Michael Happe, president and chief executive officer of Winnebago Industries. “Our focus on aligning our shipments with retail demand has positioned us well to support our dealer partners, maintain inventory health and keep our brands strong in the eyes of consumers.

Winnebago Industries expects fiscal 2026 consolidated net revenues in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.95 billion.