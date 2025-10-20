Spotlight: Nemo Power Tools brings innovation below the surface

When mechanical engineer Nimo Rotem received an unusual request from the Israeli military in 2010, he wasn’t even a certified diver. He was challenged to create a drill that could operate underwater without sacrificing performance or durability.

What started as a single military contract has evolved into Nemo Power Tools, a company that has expanded what’s possible in marine maintenance and underwater construction.

Today, Nemo Power Tools operates across 45 countries through nearly 100 distributors, serving yacht crews, commercial divers, military units and marine researchers. The company’s breakthrough didn’t come from simply waterproofing existing tools, but from fundamentally rethinking how power tools function in extreme environments.

The engineering

The physics of underwater tool design present challenges that go far beyond keeping water out. At depths of 50 meters, where Nemo Power Tools’ standard tools operate, water pressure creates forces that would render traditional power tools useless. Rotem’s solution was counterintuitive. Instead of merely sealing tools against water, Nemo Power Tools’ patented system actively pressurizes the internal chamber to match or exceed surrounding pressure.

“We were tasked with an incredibly bold challenge to design the world’s first line of fully submersible power tools without sacrificing performance or durability,” said Rotem. “It meant having to critically rethink everything from the inside out. Batteries, motors, electronics — every part had to work flawlessly in some of the harshest environments on Earth.”

Each tool features a die-cast aluminum body built to withstand the mechanical stresses of continuous underwater use. The rotating seals, similar to those found in boat drive shafts, maintain integrity under pressure while allowing full mechanical function. A dual 18-volt lithium-ion battery system provides consistent power delivery despite the thermal challenges of underwater operation.

The company’s rigorous testing protocol reflects the demands these tools face in real-world conditions. Every component undergoes individual testing before final assembly, and each completed tool goes through pressure testing to verify complete sealing integrity.

Expanding the marine toolbox

What began as a single underwater drill has grown into a comprehensive product line. Nemo Power Tools now manufactures underwater drills, rotary hammers, angle grinders, reciprocating saws, impact drivers, and even a 15,000-lumen underwater floodlight. Each tool is designed for professionals who need dependable performance in conditions that would destroy conventional equipment.

For pool and spa contractors working in chlorinated environments, Nemo Power Tools developed freshwater variants with specialized materials resistant to chemical corrosion. The company’s special operations line pushes capabilities even further, with tools rated for depths up to 100 meters and featuring military-grade specifications including salt-water-resistant coatings.

The Hull Cleaner Electric Brush tackles one of the most time-consuming aspects of boat maintenance. The 12-inch brush removes marine growth while protecting the boat’s paint job, a delicate balance that requires precision engineering.

Looking ahead

As underwater infrastructure projects expand globally and marine industries continue evolving, Nemo Power Tools is an essential partner for professionals who work where traditional tools fail. From yacht maintenance to offshore construction, the company’s solutions have transformed what’s possible below the surface.

For Rotem and his team, the journey from a single military contract to a global presence represents more than business success. It’s proof that solving one impossible problem can open doors to innovations across multiple industries.