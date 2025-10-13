ABYC’s Augusto Villalon passes

Augusto “Kiko” Villalon, one of ABYC’s longest-standing members, passed away on October 8, 2025. Villalon joined the organization in 1962 and spent more than six decades shaping the technical foundation of modern boatbuilding.

A Cuban immigrant who arrived in the U.S. with just five dollars in his pocket, Villalon eventually became one of the most respected engineers and designers in the marine industry. From caring for the Von Trapp family’s horses in Vermont to finding work in design and manufacturing, he embraced every opportunity to learn. He earned a business administration degree from the University of Arkansas.

He later collaborated with ABYC member Jack Riggleman on boat design and engineering projects, and together they helped shape the technical standards that support safe and reliable boat construction today.

In 1975, Villalon founded Marine Concepts in Sarasota, Florida, the first U.S. company dedicated solely to the design and construction of plugs and molds for fiberglass boatbuilders. Before Marine Concepts, most builders created their own tooling in-house. Under Kiko’s leadership, the company became a trusted partner to many boat manufacturers, including Regal, Chaparral, Hunter, Cobia, Wellcraft, Yamaha, and Porsche Design.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Kiko was known for his generosity, humility, and ability to connect with everyone he met.

“His energy, knowledge, and stories were the stuff of legend,” said John Adey, president of ABYC. “Kiko befriended this young guy from New Jersey and made sure that I would share his love and passion for our industry. He made certain I would never look anywhere else, and his mission was accomplished with me and so many others.”

Villalon served on ABYC’s Technical Board and numerous committees, including Hull Performance, Technical Information, Stability, and Product Interface. He also contributed to ISO (International Organization for Standardization) harmonization efforts and worked closely with the U.S. Coast Guard on safety initiatives, including studies on carbon monoxide exposure aboard boats.