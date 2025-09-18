Performance Brokerage Services joins Elevate Summit as Gold sponsor

Performance Brokerage Services is proud to return as a Gold-level sponsor of Power Week 2026, which includes the 2026 Elevate Summit, taking place January 18–20 in Lake Buena Vista (Orlando), Florida.

This flagship event brings together dealership leaders and industry professionals for three full days of education, innovation, and powerful networking. The agenda is packed with:

A dynamic Welcome Networking Reception kicking off the conference on Sunday evening.

Industry panels and Power Forum sessions tailored to dealership operations, growth, and retail innovation.

An interactive Power Forum Field Day for hands-on learning and product showcases.

Recognition dinners and award presentations spotlighting the Top 100 dealers.

Thought leadership from the Women in the Power Trades Panel, breakout workshops, and dual closing sessions for both the Accelerate Conference (powersports) and Elevate Summit (boating) programming.

Broader access across Power Week’s three vertical tracks — Powersports, Marine, and OPE — to boost cross-industry synergy.

“From succession planning to scale strategies, we’re eager to support dealers in navigating tomorrow’s opportunities,” said Courtney Bernhard, partner in the Harley-Davidson and Powersports Division of Performance Brokerage Services.

With over 30 years of experience and nearly 900 dealerships sold, Performance Brokerage Services is recognized as the highest-volume dealership brokerage firm in North America, maintaining a 90% closing rate built on ethical conduct, integrity, and transparency.