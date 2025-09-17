Pearl Yachts expands in France

Pearl Yachts has announced the opening of its dealership in Pearl France. Located in Antibes, Pearl Yachts France will operate under the leadership of Cenk Efe, founder and director of the Mallorca Marine Group 1994. The new dealership will exclusively represent Pearl Yachts in France.

“France has always been one of the most important markets for Pearl Yachts,” said Iain Smallridge, founder and managing director of Pearl Yachts. “With the opening of Pearl France, we are strengthening our presence in the Mediterranean’s most vibrant yachting hub. Cenk’s expertise and reputation are second to none, and we are confident that this new chapter will bring our boutique philosophy and unique approach even closer to every client and brand enthusiast based in France.”

Pearl France’s inauguration follows the unveiling of Pearl Germany and Pearl Gulf earlier this year at the Düsseldorf Boat Show.