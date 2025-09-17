Pearl Yachts expands in France

The StaffSeptember 17, 2025
Pearl Yachts France
Photo courtesy of Pearl Yachts

Pearl Yachts has announced the opening of its dealership in Pearl France. Located in Antibes, Pearl Yachts France will operate under the leadership of Cenk Efe, founder and director of the Mallorca Marine Group 1994. The new dealership will exclusively represent Pearl Yachts in France.

“France has always been one of the most important markets for Pearl Yachts,” said Iain Smallridge, founder and managing director of Pearl Yachts. “With the opening of Pearl France, we are strengthening our presence in the Mediterranean’s most vibrant yachting hub. Cenk’s expertise and reputation are second to none, and we are confident that this new chapter will bring our boutique philosophy and unique approach even closer to every client and brand enthusiast based in France.”

Pearl France’s inauguration follows the unveiling of Pearl Germany and Pearl Gulf earlier this year at the Düsseldorf Boat Show.

The StaffSeptember 17, 2025

Related Articles

Sea Ray boat

Brunswick to consolidate fiberglass boat manufacturing operations

September 18, 2025
Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services joins Elevate Summit as Gold sponsor

September 18, 2025
NMMA National Marine Manufacturers Association

Industry leaders inducted into NMMA Hall of Fame

September 18, 2025
Keith Rollings named ABYC Educator of the Year

ABYC Foundation seeks Educator of the Year nominations

September 17, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.